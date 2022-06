The flypast will take place next Saturday, June 18, as Chapel-en-le-Frith carnival returns for the first time since 2019.

The event has been organised by Royal British Legion Chapel Branch with the flypast due to happen at around 1.19pm, weather permitting.

The carnival procession will start at 1pm from the Ferodo car park, making its way through town and on to Chapel Leisure Centre where there will be stalls and entertainment as well as a fun fair.