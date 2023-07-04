The Staveley Armed Forces Veterans Association Weekend is set to take place over Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 – running between 9am and 5pm on both days.

Military enthusiasts will be treated to a display of a Chieftain Tank, and it is hoped that a fly-by from an Avro Lancaster Bomber will take place on the afternoon of July 8.

There will be a number of army vehicle and equipment displays, along with WW2 re-enactors. Visitors will be able to browse a range of charity and craft stalls, and there will be funfair rides to help keep families entertained.

Derbyshire residents were treated to a fly-by from a Lancaster Bomber over Doe Lea last year.

A parade will take place at 9.30am on July 8 from the Hollingwood Hub car park, led by the Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band. An opening service and act of remembrance will follow the parade, and there will be entertainment on both days of the event.

The event is being held at Hollingwood MSSC at 34 Station Road, Hollingwood, S43 2HP – the site of the former BRSA Club.

There will also be a licensed bar and burger van at the event run by North Derbyshire Youth Football League.

