A fun dog show in Eastwood Park, Hasland, took place on Saturday, aiming to provide a memorable experience for participants and spectators while boosting the funds of animal welfare charity Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA.

17 photos show dog owners and their four-legged friends raising money for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA with fun dog show in Eastwood Park

Dog owners and their four-legged friends had a great day out while raising money for a good cause.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 14:03 BST

A fun dog show in Eastwood Park, Hasland, took place on Saturday, aiming to provide a memorable experience for participants and spectators while boosting the funds of animal welfare charity Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA.

With a wide range of categories, including dog of the day, best rescue, dog with the waggiest tail and happiest puppy, there were plenty of opportunities for every dog to showcase its unique charm and abilities.

There was also a fun dog agility, local vendors and food stalls, offering a selection of crafts and dog-related products for purchase.

Elisha Hill with Nelly

1. RSPCA Dog Show

Elisha Hill with Nelly Photo: jason chadwick

Charlotte Hendy with Poppy

2. RSPCA Dog Show

Charlotte Hendy with Poppy Photo: jason chadwick

RSPCA President Martin Thacker and Jean Spencer with their rescue dog Prince

3. RSPCA Dog Show

RSPCA President Martin Thacker and Jean Spencer with their rescue dog Prince Photo: jason chadwick

Mark Hudson and Rupert try out the agility course

4. RSPCA Dog Show

Mark Hudson and Rupert try out the agility course Photo: jason chadwick

