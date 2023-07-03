17 photos show dog owners and their four-legged friends raising money for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA with fun dog show in Eastwood Park
Dog owners and their four-legged friends had a great day out while raising money for a good cause.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 14:03 BST
A fun dog show in Eastwood Park, Hasland, took place on Saturday, aiming to provide a memorable experience for participants and spectators while boosting the funds of animal welfare charity Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA.
With a wide range of categories, including dog of the day, best rescue, dog with the waggiest tail and happiest puppy, there were plenty of opportunities for every dog to showcase its unique charm and abilities.
There was also a fun dog agility, local vendors and food stalls, offering a selection of crafts and dog-related products for purchase.
Page 1 of 5