Dog owners and their four-legged friends had a great day out while raising money for a good cause.

A fun dog show in Eastwood Park, Hasland, took place on Saturday, aiming to provide a memorable experience for participants and spectators while boosting the funds of animal welfare charity Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA.

With a wide range of categories, including dog of the day, best rescue, dog with the waggiest tail and happiest puppy, there were plenty of opportunities for every dog to showcase its unique charm and abilities.

There was also a fun dog agility, local vendors and food stalls, offering a selection of crafts and dog-related products for purchase.

RSPCA Dog Show Elisha Hill with Nelly

RSPCA Dog Show Charlotte Hendy with Poppy

RSPCA Dog Show RSPCA President Martin Thacker and Jean Spencer with their rescue dog Prince

RSPCA Dog Show Mark Hudson and Rupert try out the agility course

