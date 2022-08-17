Labour of love and community support is praised at official opening of RSPCA's new £2million centre in Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development at Spital Lane comprises 37 modern kennels with underfloor heating including a dedicated puppy unit, a new cattery with 24 pens and a separate isolation building for cats and dogs recovering from infectious illnesses.

A new welcome centre incorporates a reception with retail space for pet food and accessories, meet and greet rooms, training facilities and an outside events area.

Gary Taylor, animal care manager, said: "We are extremely proud to be able to use the new centre to offer animals that have been rescued from cruelty and neglect a high quality of accommodation and care.”

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA branch president Coun Martin Thacker cuts the ribbon to officially open the new centre.

Rachel Gray, branch manager, said "The new facilities have not only made a huge difference to the welfare of animals in the Chesterfield and north Derbyshire area but also provide an excellent working environment for our dedicated team of staff and volunteers and a great experience for the public. We are so grateful for the support and generosity of our local community that has enabled us to deliver our animal centre rebuild vision to help animals in need."

Money for the new centre was raised through a combination of public donations, gifts in wills and grants, including a £75,000 grant from the Pets at Home Foundation towards the dog and cat isolation unit. The project was also supported by the Derbyshire Times’ Pounds for Pets appeal.

The phased rebuild system took around four years to complete with some delays experienced due to the pandemic.

The centre was officially opened by Coun Martin Thacker, who is honorary president of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA branch. In his address, Coun Thacker said: “Our brilliant new build is the culmination of a vision held by the branch’s dedicated chairman Peter Cashford, fantastic and hardworking trustees, as well as our wonderful branch manager Rachel Gray. It has been a labour of love with the endorsement of residents across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

"Every brick is a symbol of love, care and dedication of those who have been a part of our story, those who are its present and for all those to come.”

Chris Sherwood, the national RSPCA chief executive and Phillipa McFadyen, manager of the RSPCA department that oversees animal centres, were among the guests at the launch.

Members of the public will be able to tour the new facilities during an open day on bank holiday Monday, August 29, from 12noon to 3pm.

Gracie Muse, operations and volunteer coordinator, said: "We are very excited to welcome the public to the animal centre after so long. As well as an opportunity to have a look around our new centre and meet our current residents, visitors can enjoy refreshments, tombola stalls and some great children's activities. We are also holding a 'Colour for Cats' competition, where kids can get creative and decorate a door in the cattery!”

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA looks after 600 neglected, abandoned and unwanted animals each year.