Adopt a pet: 9 adorable dogs and cats in Chesterfield are looking for a new family

Please remember – adopting a dog or a cat is not just for a summer – they will become a member of your family for the rest of their lifes.
These pets are waiting for homes at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA.
Cat Adoption Unit is open for public viewing between 12pm and 3pm every day except Mondays.
Dog rehoming is by appointment once you have been successfully matched.
1. Vince
Vince is a lovely eight-year-old labrador who would happily live with children and other animals. He can be strong on the lead and needs to be kept on a diet as he loves his food.
Photo: submitted
2. Lassie
Lassie, a two-years-old German Shepherd is looking for a quiet home where she can be the only pet. She can be very timid until she gets to know someone so will need an understanding owner who can give her time to settle in.
Photo: submitted
3. Fudge
Fudge is a twelve years old labrador - greyhound cross . Don't be put off by this chap's age - Fudge adores attention, loves his walks and play time with toys. He's happy to be left for a few hours and could live with children.
Photo: submitted
4. Zola
Zola, a South African Boerboel Mastiff, is a gentle giant who loves lots of fuss and cuddles. She is three-years-old and could live with children but would prefer to be the only pet in the home.
Photo: submitted