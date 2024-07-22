Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared before magistrates following an incident on Friday which saw 35 Chesterfield homes evacuated.

Robert Spinks, 51, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a corrosive substance, and unlawful and malicious wounding.

During a short hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court this afternoon (Monday) Spinks entered no pleas to the offences and was remanded into custody.

Spinks’ appearance at court comes following an incident on Friday at 12.25am when an assault was said to have taken place on Derby Road.

Police, firefighters and Armed Forces at the scene

A prosecutor described during today’s hearing how, following the assault which was said to have involved a corrosive substance, a witness helped an injured man who complained of “burning skin” by “dousing him with water” before calling 999.

The man was taken to hospital but was later discharged and the defendant was later arrested under suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that during a later search of a property on Kingsley Avenue a number of “suspicious” items were discovered.

Officers searched a property on Kingsley Avenue where a number of suspicious items were discovered

Thirty-five homes were evacuated as a safety precaution and a rest centre was established at Queens Park Leisure Centre for residents, however they have now been allowed to return to their homes.

Remanding Spinks into custody, a judge told him: “The charges you face are so serious that I cannot even formally ask for your pleas. I am sending your case to be heard at Derby Crown Court.”

Spinks, of Kingsley Avenue, will next appear before Derby Crown Court on August 19.