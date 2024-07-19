Police appeal to trace woman after Derbyshire dog attack left sheep injured

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 14:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The public are being urged to help police identify a woman after a dog attack in Derbyshire.

Officers are investigating an incident that left a sheep injured after a dog attack at Stanton-by-Dale – on the evening of Friday, July 12.

As part of their investigation, officers wish to trace the pictured individual, and have urged anyone who recognises her to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Chesterfield businessman lied and was charged with drink driving under brother’s name during moment of panic

This is the individual that officers wish to locate.This is the individual that officers wish to locate.
This is the individual that officers wish to locate.

If you can help identify this person, or you have any further information, contact the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team using one of the methods below - quoting reference number 24000415134:

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice