Chesterfield businessman lied and was charged with drink driving under brother’s name during moment of panic

A successful Chesterfield businessman caught drink driving who “panicked” during his arrest gave his brother’s name – which he was later charged and bailed under at a police station, a court heard.

Ryan Taylor, 31, continued the ruse on the day of his release however he was found out when his sister saw the charge sheet he had been issued with lying around.

During the confrontation which followed the defendant made a full confession to his sister and the police were informed. He was later charged with perverting the course of justice.

Derby Crown Court heard how on October 18 last year Taylor was stopped in his van by officers investigating a spate of van thefts in the area.

Ryan Taylor “panicked” during his arrest and gave his brother’s name

Judge Martin Hurst said: “Due to the nature of the driving they (police) were suspicious, but it was your van. Their suspicions were raised further by the smell of stale alcohol and the open box of beer on the front seat.”

At the police station Taylor provided a breath sample of 52 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

The judge added: “Unfortunately it was at that stage that you made matters worse. You were asked who you were and you gave your brother’s name.

"You were taken to the police station where you had the opportunity to recover from your panic and unfortunately you continued with your course to the desk sergeant. Ultimately you were charged and bailed in the name of your brother.”

Judge Hurst, noting the potential impact of the offence on Taylor’s business and his employees, acknowledged the defendant was of previous good character and had been provided with “glowing” references.

The court heard Taylor had now stopped drinking and had “emerged from a period of depression which caused him to be drinking to excess at the time”.

Taylor, of Portland Close, Newbold, admitted drink driving and perverting the course of justice.

He was handed a two-year community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days, 125 hours of unpaid work and a three-month alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement.

The defendant was banned from driving for 14 months and handed a £1,000 fine and £350 court costs.