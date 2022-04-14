Daniel Denton, the landlord at the Sun Inn in Chesterfield town centre, has embarked on a mission to donate 300 Easter eggs.

He said the efforts have been well supported by customers, who wanted to help brighten Easter for kids across the town.

“We’ve had loads of customers donating Easter eggs - the target was 300 and we’re currently on about 285, so we should beat that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel is hoping to donate 300 Easter eggs to children across Chesterfield.

“We’ve already donated some to Spire Lodge Children’s Home, as we wanted to be able to give them to kids who usually don’t get Easter eggs. The rest are going to Kids Planet and the children’s ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.”

The team at the Sun Inn are no strangers to charity. After a man suffered what they initially feared to be a heart attack outside the pub last year, they decided to raise £1500 to purchase a defibrillator for public use.

The £1500 target has been hit, and Daniel is now waiting for the defibrillator to arrive. He previously told the Derbyshire Times: “We’re taking it on ourselves to get a defibrillator, because you don’t know when you’re going to need one at the end of the day - there needs to be more than two in the town centre.”

Daniel also runs a free Santa’s grotto at the pub before Christmas, giving out hundreds of gifts to families that might not be able to afford to pay.

The Sun Inn is a member of Proper Pubs, a group that brings together community-minded venues to support local and national initiatives.