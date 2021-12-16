Kind-hearted Chesterfield landlord giving out hundreds of gifts for free at his Santa’s grotto

Mr Denton also ran the grotto last year, giving out a similar amount of gifts to children in Chesterfield.

The Sun Inn is hosting a Santa’s grotto on Sunday, December 19, which will be open from 11.00am to 3.00pm. The grotto is free of charge to enter and each child will receive a gift.

Daniel Denton, landlord at the Sun Inn, will be taking on the role of Santa. He said: “We don’t charge for it. Other places in town doing Santa’s grottos are charging, but we’re doing it for the community- we don’t want it to turn into a thing of who’s in need and who’s not in need.

“We do it ourselves, ask the customers to help, and we give back to whoever wants to turn up, no questions asked. If they can give a donation that’s appreciated, but if not that’s fine too- it’s all about giving back to the community.”

Mr Denton wanted to give back to the local community at Christmas after seeing other grottos charge for entry.

One customer, Gary Maddison, donated 135 toys to be given away to children at the grotto. Mr Denton donated 100 selection boxes himself, and received another 25 each from a group of customers and the Tesco Metro in the Pavements Shopping Centre.

Donations are being received for the pub’s efforts to install a defibrillator, after an incident where a man passing the pub was feared to have suffered a cardiac arrest.