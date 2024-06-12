Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dad-of-two whose wife and son were killed by a “mad” driver overtaking another car on Chesterfield’s A632 says the defendant “pretended” to show remorse but “destroyed my life”.

Billy Boyack’s wife Angela, 59, and his son Stephen, 22, were hit head-on by “mad” driver Joshua Hill as he overtook another car on a single carriageway on the A632 near Chesterfield.

Angela died at the scene and Stephen died of his injuries in hospital following the crash on the morning of December 9 last year.

Moments before the collision Hill was seen by members of the public “driving dangerously, performing dangerous overtakes” in his BMW 4X4.

Angela Boyack during a night out with friends

He and his passenger, both unscathed by the horrific crash, were heard saying “run, run, run” by members of the public trying to help the injured family before running away.

Jailing Hill for 13 years at Derby Crown Court today, Judge Jonathan Straw told him he had engaged in “what can only be described as automotive Russian roulette"

Speaking to Derbyshire Times about Hill’s sentence, Billy said: “Within the bounds of the law it was as fair as it could be. The judge was very good and he did his best to cover it within the guidelines.

"It’s as good as we could expect and I cannot praise Derbyshire Constabulary enough. The traffic officers and the guys from the collisions team.

"Gentle giant" Stephen Boyack

"They’ve been so helpful and I can’t fault them.”

Now, six months on from the terrible collision, Billy said: "One day feels like a lifetime but what happened seems like seconds ago.

"I’m broken. He’s sat there in the dock with his sad face on, pretending to show remorse. But he’s destroyed my life.”

Speaking about Stephen, a purchasing officer for an engineering company, Billy said: “He was just a young lad and did nothing wrong at all. He was just a lovely, lovely soul. He was six feet, six inches but he was the gentlest thing and would never hurt a fly.

Stephen Boyack, right, with friends

"He got picked on at school and he never fought back. He was such a lovely young man.”

One the morning of the crash the Boyacks were returning from a family holiday in Matlock, where they were celebrating Angela’s upcoming 60th birthday.

Billy has two cousins living in Cromford and Matlock and the family would rent a cottage in Matlock every year.

He said: "Angela absolutely adored it because there was a brook that runs alongside it and there was always running water.

Angela Boyack, Billy's wife of 35 years

"Every day she would put seed out for the birds. Every time we arrived Angela would go straight across the road to where the brook was and take a picture of one side and the same on the opposite side.

“When we left she would do the same thing. The last thing she ever took on her phone was a video of the brook, 20 minutes before she was killed."

Billie, 62, told how Angela’s phone had been destroyed when a fire broke out in Stephen’s wrecked Hyundai as he and his son Alex and members of the public pulled the 22-year-old and his mother from the car.

However the family successfully accessed Angela’s phone account later and were able to download the video.

Last month Billy gave a speech at a meeting Ashover Community Action Group (ACAG) – which is campaigning for improved safety measures along the A632 after four deaths between August and December 2023.

Killer driver Joshua Hill was jailed for 13 years

ACAG have called for average and fixed speed cameras to be installed along the A632 as it passes through Ashover Ward.

A report issued by ACAG highlighted that 27 per cent of drivers exceeded the speed limit on the A632 at Kelstedge between January 31 and March 7 - with a maximum speed of 145mph being recorded by one vehicle.

Councillor Helen Wetherall, who represents Ashover on North East Derbyshire District Council, said she was “shocked and deflated” at Derbyshire County Council’s “lack of commitment” to the report’s findings.

She added: “It’s not like DCC are doing us a favour - it’s their statutory duty and there’s no acknowledgment at all.”