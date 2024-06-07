Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “mad” driver who ploughed his BMW head-on into another car on the A632 near Chesterfield – killing a mother and son – was seen running away from the scene afterwards, a court heard.

Joshua Hill, 27, and his passenger, both unscathed by the horrific crash were heard saying “run, run, run” by members of the public trying to help the injured family before running away.

Hill was arrested on December 11 at his mother’s address after being on the run from police for two days with a packed bag “if he needed to get away quickly”.

Jailing Hill for 13 years at Derby Crown Court today (Friday), Judge Jonathan Straw told him he had engaged in “what can only be described as automotive Russian roulette" and "stood watching” while others helped the Boyacks before “taking to his heels”.

Joshua Hill was jailed for 13 years

The court heard how on the morning of December 9 last year Hill overtook a car on the single carriageway A632 as Angela Boyack, 59, and her son Stephen Boyack, 22, approached from the opposite direction in Stephen’s Hyundai i20, heading towards Chesterfield.

As the driver he was overtaking, on the 50mph stretch of road, applied his brakes to allow Hill to move back over to the left and avoid the collision, Hill went into a skid before hitting the Boyacks "head on”.

Speaking about the lead-up to the accident prosecutor Laura Pitman described how the family had been in Derbyshire on holiday celebrating Angela’s upcoming 60th birthday.

She said: “The family had travelled from their home town to Derbyshire in two separate cars because Stephen loved to drive. On December 9 the family got up early to pack up to return home.”

Stephen Boyack, 22, and his mother Angela Boyack, 59

Tragically, the court heard, the usual route the family would have taken on the A1 was closed due to a crash, forcing them to take an alternative route via Chesterfield and the A632.

Ms Pitman said: “On that day in the opposite direction to them was the defendant (and his passenger) driving a BMW 4X4. The defendant was seen by members of the public to be diving dangerously, performing dangerous overtakes."

One witness driving southbound towards Matlock described Hill’s BMW X3 appearing “out of nowhere” to overtake him. Ms Pitman described how Hill’s passenger “hung out of the window and stuck his middle finger up, laughing as he did so”.

Another driver described Hill’s driving as “mad” as he overtook with cars coming down the hill in the opposite direction towards him. The court heard at the time of the accident he accelerated to 72mph.

Ms Pitman described how Angela’s husband William Boyack and her other son Alex were travelling behind in another car at the time of the impact.

However William saw the rear of his son’s car “jumping into the air and rolling onto the grass verge”.

She said: “William Boyack was desperately trying to get the passenger door open. He realised smoke was starting to come from the car.

"Fortunately members of the public helped and they were able to get Stephen and Angela out of the car. William said he could see his wife inside the car and he knew she was dead.

"He saw the defendant and his passenger watching, offering no help to him or members of the public. He approached them and asked if they had been in the BMW but got no response.

"The passenger complained that his wrist was broken, William responded saying he and his friend had killed his wife.” Ms Pitman said that as the severity of the collision became apparent onlookers heard either Hill or his passenger saying “run, run, run” before disappearing.

Angela Boyack was later declared dead at the scene and Stephen was rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre. Heart-breakingly, William and his son Alex were initially told Stephen was going to survive, despite his injuries.

However, the 22-year-old suddenly went into cardiac arrest and died as his father and brother looked on.

In statements read out to the court William and Alex spoke of their anguish over the losses of Angela and Stephen.

William said: “Hill’s actions robbed me of my wife and son and destroyed my life. I will never forgive him or forget his actions. I have nothing but disgust and contempt for them (Hill and his passenger), watching as I dragged my dead wife out of the car and they did nothing.

"I get an unbearable pain in my chest and I keep having flashbacks – I cannot unsee the image of her lying on the ground dead. Losing my wife and son has ruined my life forever – Angela was everything to me.

"Everything is a constant, painful, unbearable reminder. I have also lost my youngest, gentle giant son Stephen. Losing Stephen was made worse by the fact that he was alive.

"We were told he was going to survive. We had to watch, losing him as the heart monitors went wild.”

Alex said in his statement: “Stephen was not just my younger brother – he was my best friend.

"Mum was everything a mum should be and was protective of me to a fault – no matter what time I rocked up a home the living room light would be on and she would be sleeping in the chair

"It’s hard to put into words the loss my dad and I feel. Stephens’s room is left as it was. I felt powerless to protect Stephen. I replay that day over in my mind. I can’t see what the future looks like without them.”

Judge Jonathan Straw told Hill: “They (Angela and Stephen) were travelling back to the north east, having spent, doubtless, an enjoyable time celebrating Angela’s imminent 60th birthday.

"Her 60th birthday would have been on December 12 - the same day you appeared at the magistrates court charged with her and her son’s deaths.

"Aspects of your driving were cavalier, inadvisable and reckless. You were engaging in what can only be described as automotive Russian roulette.

"We have all seen the desperate attempts that people were making to try and extricate Stephen and Angela from the vehicle.

"Other passers-by, regardless for their safety, get involved and did what they could. You did not, you stood and watched.

"Until you or your mate said, ‘run, run, run’, at which point you took to your heels.”

Hill, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.