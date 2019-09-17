Katie Price denies claim she will make sex tape with Chesterfield builder boyfriend to raise some cash

Katie Price has denied claims that she wants to create a sex tape with her Chesterfield builder boyfriend Charlie Drury to raise some cash, according to the Daily Mirror.

Price, 41, has also denied claims that she is planning baby number six with Drury.

The former glamour model is facing bankruptcy again and risks losing her mansion despite avoiding going bust in December 2018 following a High Court hearing.

Related story: Chesterfield builder’s model girlfriend Katie Price has meltdown after iPhone fails to recognise her new face

According to the Metro, she started messaging Chesterfield builder Drury on Instagram and she moved him into her mansion just one week after dumping fiance Kris Boyson.

A source told Closer: “She always says sex sells, and thinks the best way for her to make money quickly would be for the pair to release a sex tape and sell it to the highest bidder — she’s joked it’s sex for sale on tape.

“Katie is obsessed with being considered sexy and young, and pals know she’ll got to any extreme to be seen that way.”

Related story: Model Katie Price’s Chesterfield builder boyfriend almost misses holiday with her after forgetting passport

But her rep has denied both the sex tape and baby claims, the Daily Mirror reports.

They told the Mirror: “Both of these claims are completely false.

“Being a great mum comes first to Kate and therefore there is not and will not be any negotiation taking place regarding adult content.”