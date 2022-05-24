The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed the changes to payment dates during the bank holiday long weekend this year.

And for some people it could be good news – with payments arriving earlier than expected.

If payment dates fall over the weekend or on bank holidays, the DWP tends to pay benefits earlier rather than later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the benefits and universal credit payment days over the Christmas period. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Here’s what you need to know:

When are the Jubilee bank holidays?

The Jubilee will take place from June 2 to June 5

June 2 and June 3 are bank holidays.

Meaning that many people will get to enjoy a four day weekend!

Universal credit

For residents in Derbyshire who receive universal credit, here are the payment dates for over the long bank holiday weekend.

- If you are due to be paid on Thursday, June 2, you will be paid on June 1

- If you are due to be paid on Friday, June 3, you will be paid on June 1

Child Benefits

If you receive child benefits, then your payment date could change over the bank holiday. Here’s when you will be paid:

- If you are due to be paid on Thursday, June 2, you will be paid on June 1

- If you are due to be paid on Friday, June 3, you will be paid on June 1

For those who receive tax credits, here is how payment dates will change:

- If you are due to be paid on Thursday, June 2, you will be paid on June 1

- If you are due to be paid on Friday, June 3, you will be paid on June 1

How to contact the DWP for help with universal credit

Universal credit helpline

Telephone: 0800 328 5644