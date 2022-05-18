Major plans for 'landmark' new hotel, pub, nursery and wedding venue near Chesterfield

Developers are seeking planning permission for the new leisure facilities on land off Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield.

The proposal is just one part of a larger development, which already has outline approval, for more than 500 homes between the village and neighbouring Holmewood.

It is claimed the plans will provide much-needed leisure facilities – particularly for people in Holmewood where the nearest pub is currently 2km away and the closest hotel is 3.4km away.

Plans to build a new pub, hotel, restaurant, wedding venue and nursery have been pitched for land off Williamthorpe Road at North Wingfield.

Developers say they also hope to create a ‘local landmark’, with a ‘unique high quality’ leisure site that will create local jobs.

The pub, restaurant and wedding venue will form one element of the proposal, with a hotel, early years nursery and public open space also included.

A design and access statement produced by Inspire Design and Development says: "The proposals offer a unique high quality leisure development which is not currently

provided in the local area.

"The proposal seeks to create a bespoke character area to create a local landmark which will be in-keeping with the existing and future built environment.

"The proposals represent a significant social and economic benefit to the area and will deliver a hospitality offer which is currently absent from the locale and support the new dwellings currently under construction.

“The proposals will also deliver employment opportunities for local people, providing access to a new career in a unique venue.

“This development can provide a statement building that frames the entrance to help establish a sense of place and provide a facility that the district can be genuinely proud of.”

The statement adds that the design is inspired by ‘traditional Derbyshire rural farm buildings’, with ‘a series of pitched roof pavilions and outdoor seating/eating areas with views towards Chesterfield and the Crooked Spire church.

“The development seeks to create a statement building which provides a unique character area as a local landmark to the wider site,” the plans say.