Joy for Derbyshire business owner as police recover beloved vintage bike after it was stolen by vandals

Sarah Smith, owner of Old Bolsover Yard, was left devastated after thieves pinched her grandad’s 1909 Coventry Challenger pushbike from the site on Castle Street on Monday night.

It was reportedly used in a criminal damage incident at the Royal Mail sorting office near to Old Bolsover Yard before being recovered by police the next day.

Although it may not hold much monetary value, Sarah said the bike is sentimental to her it was used by her grandad as he traveled to work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah said the bike was being used as a display piece at Old Bolsover Yard before it was stolen by vandals

She said: “He used to go the paper shop on this bike and, I don’t remember him because we lost him when I was young, but my mum kept it for years and years.

"She was going to do it up and use it but never did. Then when me and my husband opened the craft courtyard we were helping her sort her shed out and she said ‘oh you can take it but you must never sell it’, so we've always had it on display here.

"I lost my mum back in October to a brain tumour and of all the things they could pinch, it was the only thing that I’m sentimental about.”

"We just had it leaned up against the wall and when we get it back it will be locked away every night.”

It is believed the vandals jumped over a wall at the site and stole the bike, before throwing it at a van windscreen.

Sarah said the bike was used as a display piece as it fits with the ethos of Old Bolsover Yard.

She has now issued a message to the vandals responsible and to others who carry out similar crimes as she waits to be reunited with it.

"I’m not quite sure if it’s received any damage as of yet,” she said.

"It’s not a victimless crime and I know it’s not the worst of things that has happened but it has had an impact. I was teary last night and I know it’s a bike, but it’s the connection and all of that.

"People are going about and not thinking about the consequences for the people involved sadly.”

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor