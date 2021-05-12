Police release CCTV images after pharmacist racially abused in Chesterfield

Officers have launched an investigation after a pharmacist was racially abused in Chesterfield.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 1:37 pm

At around 3pm on Saturday, April 3, a man entered the Lloyds pharmacy at the Holme Hall Shopping Centre, Wardgate Way.

The pharmacist tried to serve the man but says he became racially abusive and then left.

Officers investigating an incident where a pharmacist was racially abused in Holme Hall have released these images of a man they would like to speak to

Derbyshire Constabulary are now attempting to track down the man they would like to speak in connection with the incident by providing CCTV images of him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force, quoting reference 21*189819.

