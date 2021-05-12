Police seize pit bikes being ridden illegally in Chesterfield

Police have seized two pit bikes after they were being ridden illegally in a Chesterfield village.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 10:27 am

The small dirt bikes, named as they are normally used for pit racing and to navigate the pits during motocross events, were seized in Hollingwood on Monday evening (May 10).

Posting on Facebook, officers from the Staveley Neighbourhood Team said: “If you want to avoid having your off road bike seized, you need to find an appropriate place to ride... The Public Highway is not an appropriate place.”

Derbyshire police seized the two bikes in Hollingwood on Monday

