Jewellery firm's makeover bid for town centre store
A jewellery business is seeking planning permission for the makeover of shop premises in Chesterfield town centre.
PANDORA Jewellery UK Ltd wants to replace a shopfront and redecorate at 12 Vicar Lane. The proposal includes replacing a fascia panel and the main entrance doors, a new illuminated fascia sign and a new illuminated projecting sign with the PANDORA logo.
The business, which has an existing outlet at 1 Low Pavements, Chesterfield has submitted its application for the Vicar Lane premises to Chesterfield Borough Council.
*To stay informed, find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.