A jewellery business is seeking planning permission for the makeover of shop premises in Chesterfield town centre.

PANDORA Jewellery UK Ltd wants to replace a shopfront and redecorate at 12 Vicar Lane. The proposal includes replacing a fascia panel and the main entrance doors, a new illuminated fascia sign and a new illuminated projecting sign with the PANDORA logo.

The business, which has an existing outlet at 1 Low Pavements, Chesterfield has submitted its application for the Vicar Lane premises to Chesterfield Borough Council.

