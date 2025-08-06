Jewellery firm's makeover bid for town centre store

By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:18 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 16:58 BST
A jewellery business is seeking planning permission for the makeover of shop premises in Chesterfield town centre.

PANDORA Jewellery UK Ltd wants to replace a shopfront and redecorate at 12 Vicar Lane. The proposal includes replacing a fascia panel and the main entrance doors, a new illuminated fascia sign and a new illuminated projecting sign with the PANDORA logo.

The business, which has an existing outlet at 1 Low Pavements, Chesterfield has submitted its application for the Vicar Lane premises to Chesterfield Borough Council.

