In an interview with US talk show host Phil ‘Dr Phil’ McGraw, broadcast this week, 27-year-old Jane admitted that she wishes she had not won the lottery – discussing the impact the enormous amount of money had on her life when she was a teenager.

In an episode called The Curse of the Lottery, Dr Phil asked her about the abuse she received, saying: “You had stalkers, death threats...” She replied: “I wish I'd never won it, I wouldn't wish it on anyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she claimed the prize, Jane had been living in a two-bedroom council house in Edinburgh and earned £8 per hour working in an office doing administration for a charity. More recently, she has set up an OnlyFans account where she shares photographs to paying fans.

Jane Park has said she wishes she'd never won EuroMillions. (Image: Jane Park/Instagram)

Derbyshire has nort been short of winners who have claimed big prizes in lottery competitions over the years.

In 2012, 33-year-old Karen Child and her fiancé Wayne Smith, 24, scooped a prize of £8,471,383 on the National Lottery. Karen, from Chesterfield, was a Tesco check-out assistant – with Wayne working as a customer adviser at B&Q.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia Hooley, 23, from Wessington, went viral earlier this year after scooping £60,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery. The DE55 6NF postcode was named as the winner – and a TikTok she made about the win amassed nearly one million views.

In May 2021, a mystery winner known only as Mr H from Derbyshire claimed a £1m Lotto prize after matching the five main numbers and the bonus ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Child from Chesterfield scooped £8,471,383 on the National Lottery in 2012

In April 2022, ten Old Whittington residents celebrated winning a share of a £360,000 People’s Postcode Lottery prize – with S41 9LR being the winning postcode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Evans, a builder from Derbyhsire, bagged £10,000 every month for the next 30 years – amounting to £3.6m – after winning the top prize in the Set For Life draw in December 2020.

In 2016, Ken Wedgeworth from Derbyshire saw his EuroMillions ticket deliver £1m. The former army engineer set about using his wealth to help others – funding work to help tackle water poverty and eye disease in Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retired miner Denis Fawsitt, 80, from Hatton, went to buy his regular weekly Euromillions ticket in 2021 – and normally used family birthdays for his numbers. He had forgotten his glasses, however, and could not see the slip, asking for a lucky dip instead – which ended up winning him a £116,124 prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad