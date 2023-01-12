News you can trust since 1855
Jane Park: Euromillions winner wishes she'd 'never won' – and Derbyshire’s biggest winners revealed

Jane Park was just 17 when she claimed the Euromillions jackpot in 2013 – later becoming the subject of a 2014 BBC Documentary called Teenage Millionaire: The Year I Won The Lottery.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 2:36pm

In an interview with US talk show host Phil ‘Dr Phil’ McGraw, broadcast this week, 27-year-old Jane admitted that she wishes she had not won the lottery – discussing the impact the enormous amount of money had on her life when she was a teenager.

In an episode called The Curse of the Lottery, Dr Phil asked her about the abuse she received, saying: “You had stalkers, death threats...” She replied: “I wish I'd never won it, I wouldn't wish it on anyone.”

When she claimed the prize, Jane had been living in a two-bedroom council house in Edinburgh and earned £8 per hour working in an office doing administration for a charity. More recently, she has set up an OnlyFans account where she shares photographs to paying fans.

Jane Park has said she wishes she'd never won EuroMillions. (Image: Jane Park/Instagram)
Derbyshire has nort been short of winners who have claimed big prizes in lottery competitions over the years.

In 2012, 33-year-old Karen Child and her fiancé Wayne Smith, 24, scooped a prize of £8,471,383 on the National Lottery. Karen, from Chesterfield, was a Tesco check-out assistant – with Wayne working as a customer adviser at B&Q.

Georgia Hooley, 23, from Wessington, went viral earlier this year after scooping £60,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery. The DE55 6NF postcode was named as the winner – and a TikTok she made about the win amassed nearly one million views.

In May 2021, a mystery winner known only as Mr H from Derbyshire claimed a £1m Lotto prize after matching the five main numbers and the bonus ball.

Karen Child from Chesterfield scooped £8,471,383 on the National Lottery in 2012

In April 2022, ten Old Whittington residents celebrated winning a share of a £360,000 People’s Postcode Lottery prize – with S41 9LR being the winning postcode.

James Evans, a builder from Derbyhsire, bagged £10,000 every month for the next 30 years – amounting to £3.6m – after winning the top prize in the Set For Life draw in December 2020.

In 2016, Ken Wedgeworth from Derbyshire saw his EuroMillions ticket deliver £1m. The former army engineer set about using his wealth to help others – funding work to help tackle water poverty and eye disease in Africa.

Retired miner Denis Fawsitt, 80, from Hatton, went to buy his regular weekly Euromillions ticket in 2021 – and normally used family birthdays for his numbers. He had forgotten his glasses, however, and could not see the slip, asking for a lucky dip instead – which ended up winning him a £116,124 prize.

In 2018, around 300 Chesterfield residents won a share of a £3m People’s Postcode Lottery prize – with the S40 3 postcode being drawn as the winner.

