In the inaugural Gaydio awards Chesterfield is in the running for Grassroots Pride of the Year where contenders include UK Black Pride, Trans Pride, Brighton, Prestwich Pride and Salford Pride.

Dan Walker, organiser of Chesterfield Pride, said: “We are thrilled to be nominated for this award. Grassroot Pride events are vital for our communities and we really proud of the event we have in Chesterfield. Chesterfield Pride has grown year on year and 2022 saw our largest event yet. We are passionate about creating an event that is open to all areas of our community and always look to how we can improve going forward. Thank you once again to all those that took the time to nominate us for this award.”

Revellers having fun at Chesterfield Pride 2022 (photo by Swahlita Collins)

Chesterfield Pride, the largest LGBTQ+ celebration in the region, attracted 5,000 spectators in 2022 to watch the headline act Nadine Coyle of Girls Aloud fame and supporting stars Jo O’Meara from S Club 7, Denise Pearson, lead singer with 5 Star and Nathan Moore, frontman with Eighties heart-throbs Brother Beyond.

This year’s Chesterfield Pride will take place on July 23 at Stand Road recreation park, Whittington Moor, with the live entertainment due to be announced. shortly. Dan Walker said: “We have an exciting line up of artists for 2023 and some exciting new features for the event.”

Shortlisters in the Gaydio awards, run by the LGBTQ+ radio station in association with Hilton, will be honoured at a glitzy ceremony in Manchester’s Hilton Hotel on Friday, February 10. Guests will enjoy an evening of celebration, topped with entertainment from top 10 selling artist Raye, a set from dance-legend Sigala and a showstopping performance from Danny Beard, winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK (Season 4), all hosted by Gaydio’s breakfast show presenters Paris & Dave.