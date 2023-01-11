These are some of the most popular takeaways across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are home to a number of great takeaways – with something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a chippy tea, a chow mein or a chicken tikka, these are 21 of the best-reviewed takeaways across the area.

All information was taken from Google, and the eateries have not been ranked in any order.

1. Chesters, Sheffield Road Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Chatsworth Fish Bar, Chatsworth Road The Chatsworth Fish Bar has a 4.8/5 rating based on 68 Google reviews - winning plaudits for their “reasonable prices, decent portion sizes and friendly staff.” Photo: Google Photo Sales