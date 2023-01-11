News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These takeaways are highly recommended by other customers.

21 of the best takeaways to try across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire in 2023 - according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular takeaways across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago

Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are home to a number of great takeaways – with something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a chippy tea, a chow mein or a chicken tikka, these are 21 of the best-reviewed takeaways across the area.

All information was taken from Google, and the eateries have not been ranked in any order.

1. Chesters, Sheffield Road

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

2. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Chatsworth Fish Bar, Chatsworth Road

The Chatsworth Fish Bar has a 4.8/5 rating based on 68 Google reviews - winning plaudits for their “reasonable prices, decent portion sizes and friendly staff.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
DerbyshireGoogleChesterfield