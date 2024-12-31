Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A solicitor in Chesterfield has expressed her joy at being awarded an MBE in the King’s New Year’s Honours list.

Lisa Haythorne has been recognised for her services to the vulnerable and homeless. She advocates for those who need help the most and gives a voice to the people who are impacted by poverty, discrimination and deprivation.

She has worked at Derbyshire Law Centre on Rose Hill for 18 years and has been senior solicitor for 18 months.

Lisa, who was born in Chesterfield and was educated at St Mary’s High School, said: “I am very excited about the MBE as until very recently I had no idea I had been nominated, let alone accepted. It’s amazing to be recognised for a job I love helping the community where I live. Homelessness prevention is really important to me. I’m really pleased that it’s recognition of some innovative projects we have at Derbyshire Law Centre, funded by our forward thinking local authorities across Derbyshire.”

Lisa Haythorne with her husband Stephen and daughter Hannah.

As a spokesperson for the law centre, Lisa, 51, was instrumental in forming a network of collaborative support with social housing landlords, councils, social welfare charities and community groups. Because of this inclusive attitude towards disadvantage and Lisa’s determination to create co-working with external agencies, Derbyshire Law Centre receives funding from all six local district councils as well as private funding targeting homelessness and emergency housing.

Her work at Derbyshire Law Centre, Sheffield and District Law Society, the Elm Foundation and local universities provides inspiration to legal students, colleagues, councillors and clients.

Lisa is married to Stephen and they have three children, Hannah, 21, Sam, 14 and Jack, 9.