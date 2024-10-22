Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Batch House hosted a charity event set up to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and Dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Batch House saw the Chesterfield community come together at an Alzheimer's and Dementia Support event on Friday, October 18.

Lindsey Millward, who organised the event alongside Wendy Wells, said: “My mum has been diagnosed with Dementia and Alzheimer's recently. It’s a sad disease, it takes your relatives away from you. My mum has always been a really strong character in our lives and it’s difficult to see her struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to be there for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s and try to support them as best as we can."

Batch House Chesterfield hosted a charity fundraiser for Alzheimer's charity. Pictured are Lindsay Millward from Temple spa, Jonathan Davies from Chesterfield Care Group, Matt Gregory, the general manager at the Batch House, Wendy Wells from Chesterfield embroidery, Margaret Smith and Kath Warn.

Lindsey, who now works at the Temple SPA, was previously employed at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, where she was supporting stroke patients.

She said: "I used to help organise things for stroke patients but this is the first time I organised a community event like this. I wanted to do something to help raise awareness and help charities providing support not only for my parents but other people too in the same situation.” The event saw a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses including Chesterfield Embroidery, AIndustrial Ltd, The Butch House and more. A total of £130 was raised and will be donated to Chesterfield groups supporting Dementia and Alzheimer’s sufferers.

Lindsey added: “We had a really nice morning, people were lovely and supported us. We had great prizes at the raffle and Wendy Wells, the owner of Chesterfield Embroidery, who organised the event with me, made a teddy bear and all sorts of little things for the raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was nice to see the Chesterfield community come together for food, drink and a good cause. All the funds we raised will be donated to support Dementia and Alzheimer sufferers in the area.

"We have to be there for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s and try to support them as best as we can.

"We would like to thank the Batch House for letting us use the facilities for free and being very kind. They gave us a lovely bottle of champagne for the raffle. They helped us promote the event on social media. They even said that they would be happy to support similar events in the future.”