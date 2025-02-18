“It was the best day of my life" Former Manchester City player and Derbyshire resident aged 93 honoured with VIP legends experience

A resident from The Old Vicarage Care Home in Clay Cross was given a hero’s welcome at Manchester City FC, where he was treated to an unforgettable VIP matchday experience in honour of his time as a professional player for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Leivers, aged 93, went to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, were he was warmly welcomed into the Legends Lounge.

Bill enjoyed first-class hospitality and a three-course meal – with several Manchester City legends personally introducing themselves to Bill, sharing stories and celebrating his incredible contribution to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highlight of the day came when Bill was invited on stage in front of all the guests for a special presentation.

Bill said the experience was the 'best day of his life'.

He was honoured with a personalised Manchester City shirt bearing the number 430, marking his place as the 430th player to join the club. In a historic moment, Bill became the first-ever former player to receive a Legends Shirt, solidifying his place in City’s rich history.

After the presentation, Bill was happy to sign autographs and pose for photos with the many guests eager to meet him.

He then took his prime seat in the Legends Stand to watch Manchester City cruise to a 4-0 victory before returning to the lounge for a final meet-and-greet, rounding off the day with cheese and crackers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Bill left the Legends Lounge, he received a standing ovation.

Bill was born in Bolsover and attended school at Tupton Hall, alongside future Labour MP Dennis Skinner. He began his professional career in February 1950 with Chesterfield, whom he joined as an amateur from Clay Lane Sports Club in 1948.

He said: “It was the best day of my life – I enjoyed every minute of it. I am happy, I am very happy!”

Bill was born in Bolsover and attended school at Tupton Hall, alongside future Labour MP Dennis Skinner. He began his professional career in February 1950 with Chesterfield, whom he joined as an amateur from Clay Lane Sports Club in 1948.

This incredible day was part of The Old Vicarage Care Home’s ‘Make A Wish’ program, which aims to fulfil residents’ lifelong dreams and create unforgettable experiences.

“A huge thank you to Manchester City legend Peter Barnes for making this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity possible,” said home manager, Jordele Folkes.