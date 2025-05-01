"It was a favourite haunt" Friends recapture snapshot taken more than 50 years ago in Chesterfield's Woolworths photo booth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pictures of Woolworths’ photo booth in Chesterfield brought back special memories for one resident – who, with her two friends, has recreated an snapshot taken over 50 years ago.

The Derbyshire Times published a collection of photo booth pictures taken in Woolies from the 1980s which prompted Linda Kirby, nee Styles, to share a fantastic snapshot taken in 1968/1969, when she was about 16.

Linda and her two best friends Sheila Severn, nee Grattage and Sue Clark took a step back in time – by recreating the old picture.

The friends happily settled back into the pose they first struck in the famous photo-booth inside the town’s old Woolworths store more than 50 years earlier – although Linda said the technology wasn’t quite as straightforward.

Linda Kirby, nee Styles, and her two best friends Sheila Severn, nee Grattage and Sue Clark took a step back in time – by recreating the old picture.

"Unfortunately, photo booths have advanced far beyond the simple adjusting the height of the seat, so we had no idea what we were doing, which is why most of Sheila's head is missing.” she added.

Linda, pictured on the left, Sheila on the right and Sue at the front all lived in Chesterfield and met at Tapton House School.

Linda said: “Every Saturday we would head into town, either to go to Chesterfield games at Saltergate, or to go swimming, play tennis or generally mess around, which included visiting the photo booth in Woolworths!

"It was a favourite haunt! I am guessing this was around 1968/1969, when we were about 16.”

She added: “We were joined at the hip until we left school to train and pursue our respective careers, but would frequently meet up whenever we could. Sue moved to Australia around 40 years ago, so our meet ups are few and far between.

“The last time she came over was three years ago, so we met up in Chesterfield again and decided to recreate the original photo.

"Sue is visiting again this summer so we are going to try another shot at it.”

Woolworths photo booth in Chesterfield was a true rite of passage for teenagers in the decades before the arrival of camera phones.

It was the answer to today’s ‘selfie’ and for decades it was used by many to get passport photos – or by groups of teenagers cramming into the tight space for a fun photo.

The rise of the digital age means old-school analogue photo booths are now few and far between.

The Woolworths store on Burlington Street closed in 1999 and moved to the Vicar Lane shopping centre, with the old building demolished. The new store closed a few years later when the retailer collapsed amid huge debts.