38 retro photos from Chesterfield's Woolworths photo booth will bring back happy memories from the 1980s

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:08 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 12:22 BST
Woolworths photo booth in Chesterfield was a true rite of passage for teenagers in the decades before the arrival of camera phones.

It was the 1980’s answer to today’s ‘selfie’ and for decades it was used by many to get passport photos – or by groups of teenagers cramming into the tight space for a fun photo.

The rise of the digital age means old-school analogue photo booths are now few and far between.

Chesterfield resident Kathryn Brown has shared a fantastic collection of photo booth images – do you recognise any of the faces?

Chesterfield's Woolworths photo booth will bring back happy memories from the 1980s.

1. Photo booth

Chesterfield's Woolworths photo booth will bring back happy memories from the 1980s. Photo: Kathryn Brown

Photo Sales
Chesterfield's Woolworths photo booth will bring back happy memories from the 1980s.

2. Photo booth

Chesterfield's Woolworths photo booth will bring back happy memories from the 1980s. Photo: Kathryn Brown

Photo Sales
Chesterfield's Woolworths photo booth will bring back happy memories from the 1980s.

3. Photo booth

Chesterfield's Woolworths photo booth will bring back happy memories from the 1980s. Photo: Kathryn Brown

Photo Sales
Chesterfield's Woolworths photo booth will bring back happy memories from the 1980s.

4. Photo booth

Chesterfield's Woolworths photo booth will bring back happy memories from the 1980s. Photo: Kathryn Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:WoolworthsChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice