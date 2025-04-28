38 retro photos from Chesterfield's Woolworths photo booth will bring back happy memories from the 1980s

It was the 1980’s answer to today’s ‘selfie’ and for decades it was used by many to get passport photos – or by groups of teenagers cramming into the tight space for a fun photo.
The rise of the digital age means old-school analogue photo booths are now few and far between.
Chesterfield resident Kathryn Brown has shared a fantastic collection of photo booth images – do you recognise any of the faces?
1. Photo booth
Chesterfield's Woolworths photo booth will bring back happy memories from the 1980s. Photo: Kathryn Brown
2. Photo booth
3. Photo booth
4. Photo booth
