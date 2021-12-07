Investigations continue after ‘suspicious items’ found in north Derbyshire house

Police attended a property in Shakespeare Street, Holmewood, on Monday morning.

Officers said a number of ‘suspicious items’ were found at the house.

These required the attendance of an Army bomb squad and a number of nearby properties were evacuated.

Police and an Army bomb team in Holmewood on Monday. Picture by Brian Eyre.

The suspect who was arrested remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

According to police, there is no information to suggest this is a terrorism-related incident at this time.

In a statement released on Monday night, Superintendent Jonathan Clark said: “I understand how concerning this type of incident can be and I would like to thank the local community, and in particular those who were evacuated today for your patience and support.

“Items were found at the house during a warrant and had to be examined, to ensure they were safe, by colleagues from the explosive ordnance division.

“Just before 3.50pm, officers lifted the cordon and residents are now able to return to their homes.

“Though concerning and in view of a similar incident in Derby on Sunday (when a man was arrested on suspicion of making or possessing an explosive substance), I would like to reassure the public that there is no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident at this time.

“There is also nothing to indicate it is linked to Sunday’s incident.