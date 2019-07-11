Intrepid Chesterfield cyclist completes gruelling 'Everesting Challenge' for disabled children's charity

A Chesterfield cyclist has completed a gruelling challenge which saw him ride the equivalent height of Everest in a day to raise money for a disabled children’s charity.

Mark Travers, 52, climbed and descended a 1.75-mile, 6.7 per cent incline hill near Chesterfield an amazing 46 times in 21 hours 41 minutes to raise more than £2,000 for Newlife the charity for disabled children.

Chesterfield cyclist Mark Travers has completed the 'Everesting Challenge' to raise money for disabled children's charity, Newlife. Photo: Dawn Queen Photography.

His 'Everesting Challenge' took place between the Lamb Inn at Holymoorside and Beeley Moor in temperatures nudging 30 Degrees Celsius.

Mark, who is a member of the Chesterfield Spire Cycling Club and cycles three to four times a week, received support from pals Colin Williams and Katie Williams as well as fellow club members.

He said: "It was a ride of extremes. It was bitterly cold at night so had to wear many layers which all had to be removed for the searing heat of the day.

"I was drinking so much liquid to remain hydrated I had no space for food, it was only Katie's clever carbohydrate and electrolytes drink mixture that kept my energy levels up.

"Nearing the end, I was joined by members of my cycling club who were fantastic as they helped me focus on one rep at a time.

"Without this approach reaching the finishing line seemed impossible. With Andy Hicklin, Ian Johnson, Bryan Harrison and Stuart Knight beside me I was motivated to romp up the last two climbs without issue.

"The sense of achievement at the end was unlike anything I have ever experienced before. I do hope more people can add to my fundraising total as Newlife do such an amazing job and I'm delighted to have raised awareness of their essential services."

Newlife delivers the UK’s only rapid response equipment loan service so children, who are at significant risk of injury or in urgent need because of their shortened life expectancy, can receive specialist equipment for free within 72 hours.