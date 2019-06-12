Chesterfield cyclist will cycle the height of Everest in a day for disabled kids charity

An intrepid Chesterfield cyclist is cycling the equivalent height of Everest in a day to raise money for a disabled children’s charity.

Mark Travers will be climbing to Beeley Moor and back 45 times accumulating a distance of 160 miles and a combined elevation of 29,029ft which equates to the height of the world’s tallest mountain.

The 52 year old hopes to complete the epic endurance feat in 18 hours in aid of Newlife the charity for disabled children.

He said: “I am really looking forward to it, it will be quite a challenge.

“The most altitude I have covered in one day was 15,000 ft in the Pyrenees and this will double it. I’ll give it my best shot to help the charity which is a great cause.”

Mark is a member of the Chesterfield Spire Cycling Club and cycles 3-4 times a week with a ride over 100 miles every Sunday.

His connections with the club led to discovery of the ‘Everesting Challenge’, established by George Mallory, grandson of the legendary English mountain climber by the same name. This online community supports and records individuals seeking to cycle or run the equivalent altitude of Everest along a designated route segment or ‘strava’.

When not on two wheels, Mark is a Senior Product Advisor for Etac R82 paediatric products and supports disabled children, families and healthcare professionals in Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire. Owned by the Swedish Etac Group, R82 is a Danish manufacturer of products which aid children to sit, stand, walk, bathe, toilet and travel. The firm has a strong relationship with Newlife as it provides wheelchairs, pushchairs, walkers and other products for the charity’s free Emergency Equipment Loan Service.

Mark added: “My challenge is more about what I can achieve for Newlife, not what I can accomplish personally. The ride before me will not be easy, I have seen many proficient cyclists fail however I am fully determined and hope to complete the distance in around 18 hours. This is equivalent to the height of Everest and will consist of 45+ reps up and down a Peak District hill which is around 1.75 miles in length. With an average gradient of 6.7% I know I will have to remain both physically and mentally strong. I will be taking on food and water at the top and consuming on the way down. In my practice descents, I have recording speeds of 53mph so I need to be focused!”

