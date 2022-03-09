Inspirational Derbyshire chef is through to second regional heat of television's Great British Menu

Mark Aisthorpe, of The Bulls Head, Holymoorside, is now among three contenders from Northern England and Yorkshire bidding for a place in the national final.

At the end of his first appearance on national television, Mark said: “I’m really, really happy not to go out. I’m only a couple of points behind so I’m really going to put everything into the main course and hopefully get up there right on top points.”

This morning Mark told the Derbyshire Times: “It was pretty cringe seeing yourself on TV. Our dog was slightly confused hearing me on TV as well as talking in the room.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Aisthorpe with Great British Menu presenter Andi Oliver (photo: BBC/Optomen/Ashleigh Brown)

Viewers learned in last night’s broadcast that Mark, who is partially deaf and has to lip read, was born with the lung condition cystic fibrosis. He regularly spends weeks in hospitals but works in his restaurant business between treatments.

Mark, who bought The Bulls Head in 2016, said on the programme that his ultimate goal is to get a Michelin star.

Veteran chef Michael O’Hare marked last night’s contestants on starters and fish dishes, with Mark gaining a total of 13 points, three points behind table-topper Luke French from Joro in Sheffield.

Embracing the theme 100 Years of British Broadcasting, Mark based his starter on Heartbeat, serving up deep fried pigeon wing lollipops and hand roasted pigeon breast with wild garlic and pheasant mousse. For the fish dish he was inspired by the Chuckle Brothers and served smoked trout with seaweed new potatoes, spinach puree and langoustine tart.

Mark Aisthorpe, left, and Luke French in the Great British Menu kitchen (photo: BBC/Optomen/Ashleigh Brown)

Tonight the contestants will be marked on the main course and dessert. In a taster for the programme, viewers were told to look out for “one of the trickiest days ever in the Great British Menu kitchen.”

Great British Menu goes out on BBC2 at 9pm this evening (March 9) and tomorrow at 8pm.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe