These 13 Derbyshire restaurants are in the Michelin Guide 2022

Thirteen of the county’s restaurants feature among the top places to eat in the United Kingdom.
There are more Derbyshire eateries in the 2022 gastronomic guide than in the previous year’s edition.
However, none of them have been awarded a much-coveted Michelin star this year.
1. Lovage at Bakewell
Chef-owner Lee Smith and his staff serve modern British food with a laid-back country feel.The guide says: "The chatty, informative team are sure to put a smile on your face when they enthusiastically explain the modern menu of top quality, seasonal ingredients."
Photo: Google
2. Rafters at Riverside Hotel, Ashford in the Water
Specialising in modern cuisine, Rafters has three dining rooms. The Michelin Guide says: "The concise menu is underpinned by good quality local produce and service comes from an enthusiastic young team."
Photo: JPIMedia
3. The Pack Horse, Hayfield
Modern British food is served at the The Pack Horse in Hayfield, which is a traditional stone-built village pub. The Michelin Guide states"Hearty pub dishes come with a refined edge and the Manchester (Scotch) Egg has become something of a signature."
Photo: Google
4. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
Built in the 12th century and with views of the Peak District hills, The Blind Bull serves modern cuisine. The Michelin Guide states: "The concise menu offers refined classics with a focus on flavour and a great selection for vegetarians."
Photo: Submitted