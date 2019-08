An inquest has opened into the death of a Chesterfield man who was found hanged at his home.

Robert Plant, 32, of Flamsteed Crescent, Newbold, was found in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard that Mr Plant was born in Chesterfield and was unemployed.

Initial post-mortem findings concluded he died by hanging.

The inquest was adjourned until further investigations are carried out.

A review of the case will take place in three months.