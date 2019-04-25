Inquest opens into death of Chesterfield crash victim

An inquest has opened into the death of a motorcyclist in Chesterfield at the weekend.

Wayne Turton, 33, of Foxstone Way, Eckington, passed away after a collision involving his Yamaha motorcycle and a BMW in New Whittington on Saturday just after 11am.

Dozens of tributes have been left at the scene of the crash in New Whittington.

Coroner Susan Evans said the purpose of the inquest is to establish the medical cause of death and answer four questions; who died, when they died, where they died and how they died and to come to a conclusion about his death.

The inquest at Chesterfield Coroners' Court this morning heard that Mr Turton was a plasterer and was single.

Asked by Ms Evans to give brief details about the collision, Detective Constable Scott Cooper, of Derbyshire police, said: "It appears that he was riding his Yamaha motorcycle towards Chesterfield on Eckington Road and he has hit a car that was in the carriageway - a BMW - in the road.

"He sustained injuries at the scene and he was pronounced dead at the scene."

Ms Evans adjourned the inquest for a later date with a full review to take place on October 17, before adding: "I would like to express my condolences to the family."

Mr Turton was described by his family as 'one in a million' and 'genuine' and 'down to earth' by his friends.

His pals are fundraising to help contribute towards his funeral costs.

