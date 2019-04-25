Inquest opens into death of Chesterfield crash victim

An inquest has opened into the death of a motorcyclist in Chesterfield at the weekend.
Wayne Turton, 33, of Foxstone Way, Eckington, passed away after a collision involving his Yamaha motorcycle and a BMW in New Whittington on Saturday just after 11am.
Coroner Susan Evans said the purpose of the inquest is to establish the medical cause of death and answer four questions; who died, when they died, where they died and how they died and to come to a conclusion about his death.
The inquest at Chesterfield Coroners' Court this morning heard that Mr Turton was a plasterer and was single.
Asked by Ms Evans to give brief details about the collision, Detective Constable Scott Cooper, of Derbyshire police, said: "It appears that he was riding his Yamaha motorcycle towards Chesterfield on Eckington Road and he has hit a car that was in the carriageway - a BMW - in the road.
"He sustained injuries at the scene and he was pronounced dead at the scene."
Ms Evans adjourned the inquest for a later date with a full review to take place on October 17, before adding: "I would like to express my condolences to the family."
Mr Turton was described by his family as 'one in a million' and 'genuine' and 'down to earth' by his friends.
His pals are fundraising to help contribute towards his funeral costs.
If you would like to make a donation, click here