'He was one in a million' - family pay tribute to Sheffield Wednesday fan who died in Chesterfield crash

Loving tributes have been paid to a man described as 'one in a million' after a fatal motorcycle crash in Chesterfield on Saturday.

Wayne Turton, 33, of Foxstone Way, Eckington, passed away after a crash involving his motorcycle and a BMW in New Whittington on Saturday morning.

Tributes have been left at the scene of a crash in New Whittington on Saturday.

Mr Turton, riding a grey Yamaha YZF-R6 motorbike, was in collision with a black BMW 320 on the B6052 Eckington Road just after 11am.

He sadly died at the scene.

His parents Denise Wellings and Steven Turton said: "Wayne has left a big hole in our hearts which will never heal. Love you always. Until we meet again sleep tight son."

His brother Lee Turton and sister Tracy Coyle said: "Our brother was one in a million. He was our little egg head. Life will never be the same. We love you so much. Sleep tight. Look over us until we meet again."

His family added that he was 'always smiling, loving and caring'.

Mr Turton was a builder and plasterer and enjoyed playing computer games, off road biking and driving with his friends.

He supported Sheffield Wednesday and his favourite player was Barry Bannan.

He loved cars and motorbikes and spending time with his family including his nephews and nieces.

Eckington Road from Handley Road to Springwell Hill was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who saw the two vehicles, a grey Yamaha YZF-R6 motorbike and a black BMW 320, prior to the collision, especially anyone with dash cam footage.

"If you believe you have video that may help the investigation then it should be downloaded to an external device and secured for officers to view."

Lots of floral tributes and a Sheffield Wednesday shirt have been left at the scene of the collision.

One tribute reads: "Can't believe you're gone. Only seen you last week. R.I.P mate. You will be sadly missed."

Another adds: "Fly high brother. Always missed never forgotten."

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*200647 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Darren Parkin, in any correspondence.

