Inquest held in Chesterfield after young man dies in crash

David Morton, of Linnet Way, Clowne, passed away in Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital in April.

The 38-year-old’s inquest was held at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inquest was held at Chesterfield Coroner's Court, located inside the town hall.

Peter Nieto, area coroner, told the hearing: “Mr Morton died in hospital on April 23 due to the severe injuries he sustained when he crashed his motorcycle on April 17 on Low Road, Clowne.

“On the evidence Mr Morton was travelling at excessive speed and was unable to control the motorbike when it entered a bend which resulted in him crashing into a stone wall.”

He offered his condolences to Mr Morton’s loved ones.

An inquest is held publicly to find the answers to a limited but important set of questions: who the deceased was; when and where they died; the medical cause of their death; and how they came by their death.