Inquest date set after woman's death in Chesterfield fire

Emily Walsh, 34, passed away at her home on Seaton Court, Devonshire Close, Newbold, on the evening of September 12 last year.

Police were called to the premises at just before 9pm that night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene of the tragedy.

Firefighters also attended and reported being met with a ‘well-developed’ blaze.

Crews entered the building where they found Ms Walsh but she sadly died at the scene.

At the end of last year, police said they believed the fire was started by a naked flame and confirmed they would not carry out any further criminal investigation into her death.

During the opening into her inquest, Chesterfield Coroner’s Court was told the cause of Ms Walsh’s death was ‘inhalation of products of consumption pending further tests’, according to a post-mortem examination.

Her full inquest is scheduled to take place at the court at 1.30pm on Thursday.