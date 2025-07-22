A “lovely” dog with a “sweet smile” has found her forever home after more than two years at Chesterfield RSPCA – having been rescued from a neglectful owner and nursed back to full health.

This sweet tan-coloured crossbreed called Spicer came into RSPCA care in April 2023, after being removed by police from a house in the West Midlands due to welfare concerns.

At the time, her weight was just 21kg, and she was so skinny that her body condition score was just three out of nine – while a healthy dog should score five.

She was taken to be checked over by vets at the RSPCA’s Birmingham Animal Hospital, who noted that despite her visible ribs and spine, she was a very “bright and bouncy” pooch. She was cleared to be moved to RSPCA Chesterfield & North Derbyshire in April 2024 – where she remained until May this year.

Spicer found her forever home after more than two years. Credit: Chesterfield RSPCA

Spicer was unable to be rehomed until she put on enough weight to become a healthy, thriving dog again.

Due to a lengthy rehabilitation, 12 months had passed before kennels staff were able to search for a foster home for seven-year-old Spicer.

After offering to take Spicer in, her foster carer Sophie Burnside couldn't bear to part with her and ended up adopting Spicer.

Sophie said: “I’ve always believed that everything happens for a reason – and I truly think I was meant to get the call about Spicer. She needed a foster home and I was somehow the one who picked up the phone – and from that moment, everything changed.

Sophie and Spicer are pictured here. Credit: Chesterfield RSPCA

“Spicer has come on leaps and bounds – sometimes quite literally. She tears around the garden like a bat out of hell, or prances like a majestic gazelle. She’s absolutely hilarious, full of quirks and what I can only describe as multiple, delightfully chaotic personalities.”

Now a healthy 27kg, Spicer loves fuss, attention and back scratches – as well as a treat or three. She’s happiest when playing with her toys or chasing a ball.

Sophie added: “Underneath it all she’s gentle and incredibly sweet. She loves nothing more than a good game of tug-of-war or sprinting around like she owns the world. But my favourite time of day is after dinner, when we curl up on the sofa together, just the two of us, in our quiet little bubble.

“Spicer is quickly becoming my best friend. I feel so lucky that our paths crossed – I get to spend the rest of her life loving her fiercely and giving her the safe, happy life she’s always deserved.”

Rachel Gray, Branch Manager at RSPCA Chesterfield & North Derbyshire, said: “Spicer is such a lovely girl – with a sweet smile, she’s playful, affectionate and a joy to be around. She was our longest staying dog and we were all stumped as to why she was overlooked for so long – but everything happens for a reason, and we’re so glad she’s finally found the perfect home.”

Potential adopters can also visit the RSPCA’s Find A Pet webpage to see all of the animals currently in the charity’s care who are looking for their perfect match. Supporters can also help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming by donating online or calling their donation line on 0300 123 8181. To donate directly to RSPCA Chesterfield & North Derbyshire branch, visit their website here.