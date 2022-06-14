BeardedReality, an urban explorer, recently went for a look around the abandoned Oakhurst House.

Incredible pictures show inside abandoned Derbyshire manor house – said to be haunted

An urban explorer has photographed the inside of an abandoned manor house in the Derbyshire countryside – which is said to have a history of the paranormal.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 2:24 pm

Those who have wandered through the Shining Cliff Woods above Ambergate may well have spotted Oakhurst House – a derelict 19th century country house built by a Derbyshire politician.

Once occupied by a series of prominent and wealthy figures, it has since fallen into disrepair, having been abandoned in the 1970s.

Daniel Sims, otherwise know as BeardedReality, recently visited the site, which is reported to be haunted. Here are 13 photos he took – including the crumbling interior of the house and its creepy cellars.

The full video can be found here.

READ THIS: Derbyshire police officer nearly ‘blinded or killed’ during drug-fuelled thug’s ‘violent rampage’ nominated for bravery award

1. Oakhurst House

The house - close to the village of Ambergate - was built in 1848.

Photo: BeardedReality

Photo Sales

2. Francis Hurt - Tory MP

The house was built by Francis Hurt - a Tory MP born in Cromford, who represented the constituency of South Derbyshire.

Photo: BeardedReality

Photo Sales

3. Ambergate Wireworks

The house, built on the grounds of an iron forge, was vacant between 1859 and 1876. The house and forge were then purchased by the Richard Johnson and Nephew wire company of Manchester, and a wireworks was established on the site. The wireworks lasted for over a century, before being closed in 1996.

Photo: BeardedReality

Photo Sales

4. Another change of hands

In 1888, Oakhurst House was purchased by Midland Railway, and became the home of their chief engineer.

Photo: BeardedReality

Photo Sales
Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 4