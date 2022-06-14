PC Steve Reid and PC Weronika Korbiel were called to a robbery in Stables Street, Derby at around 10.00pm on October 15 2019.

The suspect, Richard Jefford, was behaving erratically – banging on windows and trying to get into people’s homes. PC Korbiel discharged Captor spray, but this has little effect on Jefford.

Instead, he broke into the front room of a property before being dragged out by PC Reid. Moments later, as PC Reid attempted to arrest him, Jefford slashed him across the face with a blade.

The three officers were able to stop members of the public from being harmed.

It left PC Reid, a married father-of-three and grandfather-of-two, who has been an officer for 21 years, bleeding heavily from substantial injuries.

In putting forward PC Reid for the award, Sergeant Jonathan Dillon said: “While reviewing the body-worn video, I was immensely proud of Steve for moving forward without hesitation into the home of a member of the public after this violent offender forced his way in.

“When Steve was slashed with the knife he continued to engage with the control room and stay focused on the task at hand.

“He stepped forward and was injured as a result of trying to prevent the offender from going into another member of the public’s home.

“If Steve hadn’t risked his own safety to stop this from happening, it is not a stretch to imagine members of the public falling victim to this male’s appalling behaviour.”

With PC Reid seriously injured, PC Korbiel took charge of the incident, ushering people back into their homes while keeping Jefford in sight.

In his citation, PS Dillon said: “PC Korbiel showed courage, determination and professionalism during an incident in which she witnessed a more experienced officer become seriously injured.

“She remained engaged and stood her ground, despite the aggressive behaviour of a dangerous person intent on escape.

“It’s a real testament to her character that despite the fear I imagine she was experiencing, she still managed to do her job and do it to a high standard. PC Korbiel should be immensely proud of herself.”

When reinforcements arrived, PC Fowkes eventually used his Taser to reduce the risk of more officers being injured.

PS Dillon said: “PC Fowkes could be heard by everyone on the street challenging the suspect, which no doubt provided reassurance to PC Korbiel and PC Reid, and members of the public who were also present.

“PC Fowkes delivered a robust challenge to the suspect, demonstrating that police officers will step forward to protect members of the public in difficult circumstances.”

In July last year, Jefford was jailed for 10 years and 10 months after admitting wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, criminal damage, and possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

Judge Robert Egbuna described his attack as “a drug-fuelled, uncontrollable, violent rampage”, and said: “It was a horribly dangerous weapon and the injuries speak volumes. You could have killed the officer, you could have blinded the officer. It was sheer luck neither of these happened .You have left him with permanent scarring.”

All three Derbyshire Police officers have now been nominated for the national Police Bravery Awards, which are organised each year by the Police Federation of England and Wales.

After returning to work when he had recovered from his injuries, PC Reid became a Derbyshire Police Federation workplace representative so that he could offer support to colleagues, and in December he took on the role of the branch’s health and safety lead.