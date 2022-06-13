Man charged after police discover cannabis grow inside Clowne house

Derbyshire Constabulary were contacted by colleagues from the fire service following reports of a potential fire a house in Rhodes Cottages in the early hours of Saturday, June 11.

At the scene, fire crews noticed the strong smell of cannabis and immediately contacted the force.

Officers forced their way into the house and found a cannabis grow, but no signs of a fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT posted this picture following the discovery of a cannabis grow at a property in Rhodes Cottages on Saturday (June 11)

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with production of cannabis.

Osman Alstafa, of no-fixed-abode, was remanded to police custody to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, June 13).

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Cannabis grows pose a serious risk, particularly when residential properties are used, with electricity sources often bypassed in an illegal and dangerous manner, with serious fires caused as a result.

“There are a number of signs that may indicate that cannabis may be being grown in your area. These include: Are the curtains permanently closed or windows covered?

“Is there a loud or distinctive sound of fans whirring? Are there a large number of food deliveries being made to the property?

“Have you never seen those living inside the address? Is there a distinct smell of cannabis from the property?

“If you believe a cannabis grow may be in your area then you can contact the force, in confidence.”

For ways to contact Derbyshire police, visit the force website.

Alternatively, to report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or visit the CrimeStoppers website.