Police issue appeal to locate wanted Derbyshire man

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Jack O’Neil, from Glossop.
The 24-year-old, who has links to the Gamesley area, is wanted for failing to attend court in Manchester and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday, May 20.
He is also known to visit the Ashton area of Manchester.
If you have seen Mr O'Neil, or know where he might be, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference number 22*269229:
