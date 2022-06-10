The lousy motorists had vehicles seized, were arrested and reported to courts for offences ranging from bad tyre treads and drink driving to car theft.
During one job police caught car thieves out for a ride in a Mazda stolen the previous evening – which ended up in a ditch after running over stingers.
1. Drivers caught out by Derbyshire Roads Police in May and June 2022
Drink and drug drivers, car thieves plus uninsured and unlicensed prats
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Stolen car crashes
This stolen Mazda crashed after driving through a police stinger near Hathersage.
Police said the car was thieved the night before and its occupants were "out for a drive" when they met with officers. They tweeted: "Stinger deployed, fails to stop and crashes shortly after. Both occupants arrested. #Crime #HedgehogsRevenge #NoTalent".
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. No insurance
After pulling the uninsured driver over in Mastin Moor police tweeted "no insurance...no car. #Seized".
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Bad tyres
This Transit van was pulled over in Clay Cross. Police tweeted: "Transit, overweight with an insecure load and a tyre with cord exposed. "Driver not listed on the company insurance policy. #WhatAMess #RoadSafety #Tickets".
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit