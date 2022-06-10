2. Stolen car crashes

This stolen Mazda crashed after driving through a police stinger near Hathersage. Police said the car was thieved the night before and its occupants were "out for a drive" when they met with officers. They tweeted: "Stinger deployed, fails to stop and crashes shortly after. Both occupants arrested. #Crime #HedgehogsRevenge #NoTalent".

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit