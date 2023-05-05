Yetunde Day, who works at Chesterfield Royal Hospital as a consultant anaesthetist, created the sculpture alongside a smaller, edible version to be raffled off in aid of the hospital’s charity hub.

Dr Day, who has worked at the hospital since 2003, explained that the pictured piece had been made using a mixture of recycled materials and sugar pasting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There’s a couple of pieces - the first one is a sugar paste creation, I normally would make it out of cake but I knew I was going to be tinkering with it for a while so I used recyclable materials and then sugar pasted it as I would a cake. That means we can have it on display for as long as we need.”

Coronation creation of King Charles III using sugar paste and recycled materials

Dr Day created the non-edible version in February and said she usually makes a few cakes a year for charity and individuals. The cake masterpieces, which can take upwards of a week to finalise, not only look fantastic but taste just as good, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really do ask people to eat them because I’ve obviously put in loads of nice ingredients, as well, it’s not just for looking at. I once had someone who liked the look of the cake so much they refused to eat it at their birthday party and made her friends go and get a Tesco cake”, Dr Day said.

The edible version of King Charles will be raffled off this weekend with funds helping support the charity hub and provide supplies for the foodbank.

Dr Day's Coronation Creation

Explaining why she enjoyed making the stunning creations, Dr Day said: “I have always got a few projects lined up and pieces to do: it’s not a business though, it just allows me to concentrate on something and takes me completely out of my area of work. It lets me create something out of nothing and gives me time to just focus on other things and is a good form of stress relief and all that sort of thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad