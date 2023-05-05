News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Incredible bust of King Charles to be raffled off to support Chesterfield Royal Hospital

An anaesthetist from Chesterfield Royal Hospital has created two fantastic sculptures of King Charles III.

By Oliver McManus
Published 5th May 2023, 15:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:31 BST

Yetunde Day, who works at Chesterfield Royal Hospital as a consultant anaesthetist, created the sculpture alongside a smaller, edible version to be raffled off in aid of the hospital’s charity hub.

Dr Day, who has worked at the hospital since 2003, explained that the pictured piece had been made using a mixture of recycled materials and sugar pasting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “There’s a couple of pieces - the first one is a sugar paste creation, I normally would make it out of cake but I knew I was going to be tinkering with it for a while so I used recyclable materials and then sugar pasted it as I would a cake. That means we can have it on display for as long as we need.”

Coronation creation of King Charles III using sugar paste and recycled materialsCoronation creation of King Charles III using sugar paste and recycled materials
Coronation creation of King Charles III using sugar paste and recycled materials
Most Popular

READ THIS: Chesterfield scout leader made 79,000 searches for Russian child porn

Dr Day created the non-edible version in February and said she usually makes a few cakes a year for charity and individuals. The cake masterpieces, which can take upwards of a week to finalise, not only look fantastic but taste just as good, too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I really do ask people to eat them because I’ve obviously put in loads of nice ingredients, as well, it’s not just for looking at. I once had someone who liked the look of the cake so much they refused to eat it at their birthday party and made her friends go and get a Tesco cake”, Dr Day said.

The edible version of King Charles will be raffled off this weekend with funds helping support the charity hub and provide supplies for the foodbank.

Dr Day's Coronation CreationDr Day's Coronation Creation
Dr Day's Coronation Creation

Explaining why she enjoyed making the stunning creations, Dr Day said: “I have always got a few projects lined up and pieces to do: it’s not a business though, it just allows me to concentrate on something and takes me completely out of my area of work. It lets me create something out of nothing and gives me time to just focus on other things and is a good form of stress relief and all that sort of thing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

King Charles III will officially be crowned this Saturday (May 6) with billions expected to tune in worldwide to see the historic moment.

Related topics:King CharlesChesterfield Royal HospitalTesco