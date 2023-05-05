Chesterfield scout leader of 39 years made 79,000 searches for Russian child porn

Martin Platts, 66, was a scout leader for 39 years and a school governor for five years, Derby Crown Court heard.

Recorder Ruth Coffrey told him there was a “strong sense of betrayal” as someone who “was working with children”.

She said: “You were working with children as a scout leader and returning home to search for images of similar children depicted in very vulnerable and abusive situations.”

Platt was sentenced at Derby Crown Court

He acquired nearly 1,200 category A, over 900 category B and over 5,000 category C images between 2011 and 2021.

The court heard Platts was also found with over 7,000 prohibited cartoon images depicting children being “tortured” and “crucified”.

Prosecutor Eddie Leonard described how, following an investigation, police seized the images from a Lenovo laptop, a Samsung mobile phone and pen drive at his home.

Outlining the case, Ms Leonard said: “The defendant carried out 79,000 searches on a Russian website – the majority of the images came from that website."

Search terms included "teen scouts, young boys, dead kids hanging, boy slaves, crucified girl cub scouts, girls hanging and being molested.”

Platts’ barrister Digby Johnson said: “There’s clearly an acceptance of what he has done and that it’s wrong. It seems to be the one thing that brought him to the attention of the police.

"It seems that it festered and grew and persisted over a period of time.”

Mr Johnson said Platts was now receiving palliative care for cancer, adding: “He has done a great deal of good for others over the years.”

However Recorder Ruth Coffey told him: “This is an exceptional case for the types of images, the types of searches, the extensive period that this behaviour has gone on and the positions of trust you have held.

"It’s a betrayal of a community that looked to you – behind every one of those images is a child who has suffered and has been abused and will never receive any help. They will never recover.

"They have come from a Russian website and we have no way to help them – this is a real betrayal of those children.

"By encouraging those images to satisfy the sexual desires of people such as yourself you have contributed to the abuse of those children.”

Platts, of Chesterfield, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possession prohibited images.

