In pictures: TIbshelf Community School prom night students travel in a horsedrawn carriage, on a tractor and in a rally car

By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 09:41 BST
Students of Tibshelf Community School rolled up to their prom night celebration in a variety of vehicles.

A horsedrawn carriage, a tractor, a rally sports car and a classic motor were among those transporting teenagers to the big party at the Holiday Inn, South Normanton.

The prom night on Friday for Year 11 pupils marked the end of their time at the school. They will be going on to further studies at sixth form in other schools or colleges or traineeships and apprenticeships that will equip them for the world of work.

Joe Tomlinson, Head of Year 11 at Tibshelf Community School, said: “The evening at prom was real indication how well the Year 11 students have worked this year. To have 142 students attend the evening was a real pleasure and gave us opportunity to celebrate all together. As Head of Year, I’m extremely proud of the cohort which they all know, and I wish them all the best in the future.”

Eve Bennett and Jessica Ainsworth make an entrance.

1. Tibshelf Community School Year 11 prom night

Eve Bennett and Jessica Ainsworth make an entrance.Photo: Brian Eyre

Students in gorgeous dresses at the Holiday Inn, South Normanton.

2. Tibshelf Community School Year 11 prom night

Students in gorgeous dresses at the Holiday Inn, South Normanton.Photo: Brian Eyre

Laurie Ward and Lilly Barksby.

3. Tibshelf Community School Year 11 prom night

Laurie Ward and Lilly Barksby.Photo: Brian Eyre

Tyler Jack, Charlie Vardy, Max Blackburn and Connor White.

4. Tibshelf Community School Year 11 prom night

Tyler Jack, Charlie Vardy, Max Blackburn and Connor White.Photo: Brian Eyre

