In pictures: Tupton Hall School students celebrate prom night

By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Jul 2024, 13:48 BST
Students of Tupton Hall School cut a dash in dazzling dresses and smart suits at their prom celebration.

The glamorous Year 11 students arrived in stretch limos and a camper van to party the night away at Ringwood Hall in Brimington.

Year 11 students arriving for the prom night celebration at Ringwood Hall.

1. Tupton Hall School prom night 2024

Year 11 students arriving for the prom night celebration at Ringwood Hall.Photo: Brian Eyre

Lucy Hammond, Ellie Sukes and Hope Copeland.

2. Tupton Hall School prom night 2024

Lucy Hammond, Ellie Sukes and Hope Copeland.Photo: Brian Eyre

A stretch limo brought students to the prom night celebration.

3. Tupton Hall school year 11 prom at Ringwood Hall.

A stretch limo brought students to the prom night celebration.Photo: Brian Eyre

Sharp dressed young men arrive at Ringwood Hall.

4. Tupton Hall School prom night 2024

Sharp dressed young men arrive at Ringwood Hall.Photo: Brian Eyre

