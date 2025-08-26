The event has become an immovable favourite in the county’s summer events calendar since launching nine years ago, and the 2025 edition on Sunday, August 24, proved its pull is as strong as ever.

Some of the UK’s leading strong-men and -women held spectators rapt as they took on such daunting feats as the eight-tonne tractor pull, the Peak District Dinnie stone challenge, the tossing of the caber, the giant stone throw, 120-kilogram log press and the Stone of Destiny carry.

Lotty Hawkins, communications manager at the park, said: “After all the months of planning by us and the Manbeast team, it was a fantastic day – the athletes gave it their all, we had the weather on our side and everything ran perfectly.

“There was such an electric atmosphere, thanks to the crowd really getting behind the athletes. With the running commentary throughout the day by the MC, the tension really builds and the spectators are on tenterhooks wondering if each athlete can stretch themselves that extra bit to overtake someone else’s lead.

“With each groan and strain of the athletes trying their hardest, you can almost feel their pain and the crowd are exceptional at cheering and applauding to raise their spirits.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone who came to the event this year and showed their great enthusiasm and support for the athletes, the Manbeast team and our wonderful staff who worked so hard in the lead up and on the day itself to make it a wonderful occasion.”

A mix of more than 2,000 local residents, holidaymakers and day-trippers turned out to watch the games, accompanied by entertainment from a bagpipe band, a troupe of traditional Scottish dancers and a chance for children to test themselves in a tug of war.

The day is also a great showcase for everything else the park has to offer, from sheep racing to reptiles, pony rides and wallabies, riding lessons, play areas and alpaca treks.

Lotty said: “As we are still a small family business, which faces all the challenges that come with costly animal care and high visitor attraction overheads, maintaining visitor interest and bringing a new audience is so important for us.

“It was an idea our owner had originally after a strongman came up to pull a tractor. He thought, ‘What if we do a full event like we used to see on TV in the 80s!’

“It has developed over the years to have the six events, two grandstands to accommodate the growing crowd, market stalls, beer and food concessions.

“Around five years ago we introduced six local sponsors to the event, including the official tourism board Visit Peak District & Derbyshire and The Peak Edge Hotel to help with event exposure.”

She added: “Perhaps the greatest change was the introduction of strongwomen to the event four years ago, in what was at one time a male dominated sport, helping to inspire the girls out there to be strong in mind and body.”

Among the women this year was eventual champion Michaela Pearson, who appeared almost effortless as she jogged around the arena carrying the awkwardly shaped 15-stone Stone Of Destiny.

On the men’s side Miroslav Pondelok, added an extra layer of dental difficulty by doing the tractor pull with his teeth.

Lotty said: “It was quite a challenge for myself and our groundsman Eddie to have to slightly move one of the Dinnie stones to set up a photograph the night before the event. We were only trying to push it two inches and not getting anywhere.

“The strong men and woman are miracle workers for lifting one in each hand – over 350 kilograms combined – as if they’re just holding two bags of shopping.”

Work is now under way for the 2026 games, with organisers looking to give the event a little extra weight.

Lotty said: “We’re looking forward to a record crowd year next year, when it will be the tenth anniversary – there’ll be some extra special content to mark the occasion.”