Summer days out: We visited the Derbyshire farm park named as one of UK's best

According to figures from accommodation booking platform pitchup.com, searches for camping, glamping and caravan berths on farms were up 266 per cent in July 2024 compared to the same period the year before, while Google searches for ‘farm trip’ have been climbing steadily past their 2024 peak over the past few months.

Of course, not everyone wants to rough it on holiday, and not everyone has to travel far from home to make happy memories of playing in the mud, breathing fresh air and meeting all kinds of creatures great and small.

The growth in agritourism has been a welcome boost to Derbyshire’s farming sector, but perhaps the best way to experience it is a dedicated visitor destination like Matlock Farm Park.

Shannon Keary, a spokesperson for rival accommodation provider holidaycottages.co.uk, said, “With the summer season upcoming, many families will want to make the most of the beautiful weather over the weekends and a farm visit is the perfect way to do so.

“From learning about Britain’s farming history, experiencing the animals up close and personal, to getting crafty, there is plenty of fun for all the family – even if the weather does take a turn.”

The website’s regional experts recently compiled some of their top tips, and ranked Matlock among the best farm parks to be found anywhere in the UK, concurring with the assessments of the VisitEngland quality mark, Peak District Tourism Awards and TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Our photographer went along to see what all the bleating was about, and found that even a rainy day could not dampen the atmosphere.

Lotty Hawkins, who has worked at the park for nine years, said: “It’s a lovely day out in the Peak District countryside – a full day of interactive experiences, playtime and activities engaging with animals in activities guided by our staff.

“At the end of the day the key thing is the animals. There are not many places now that still do hand feeding, so that’s something really special that we offer. You can connect with the animals and feel them gently take the food from your hand. Whether you’re two or 92, there’s something here to be enjoyed.”

She added: “The park always looks its best in the summer, and every day is like a weekend in terms of visitor numbers, but the site is so big and open that it never feels crowded, there are no problems queuing to to get in and there’s always a nice quiet area to be found, and the whole thing is designed for accessibility.”

Among the wild encounters in store are the chance to meet wallabies and alpacas, pet kid goats, handle reptiles, ride ponies and place a free bet on the high-speed sheep racing as the crowds cheer them round the track.

Lotty said: “It’s really not just for kids. Nature lovers can be any age, and we get a lot of adults coming here just to enjoy being outdoors with our friendly animals. It can be very therapeutic to engage with them.

“We are so committed to animal welfare, and our guides do a good job educating visitors about animals’ needs, so its a nice learning experience not just a leisure one. ”

There are shelters all over the park for anyone ducking out of the rain or sun, animal barns and a whole other world of indoor fun to be had too.

Lotty said: “We’ve got the UK’s largest jumping pillow, soft play facilities, the Enchanted Hamlet multi-zone play area, and a lovely cosy café which is great for heart-warming food.”

Alongside the everyday attractions, the park’s summer calendar is packed full of curated experiences and extra events from dinosaur days, to bubble-blowing performances, have-a-go emergency services exhibits and a Frozen tribute – all at no extra cost.

The season’s showpiece is the Peak District Highland Games on Sunday, August 24, when strong-men and -women will compete in an eight-tonne tractor pull, caber tossing a 120-kilogram log press and other eye-popping feats on day when the park resembles a full-on festival.

Lotty said: “23 years ago it started off as such a simple little place to pat a few animals on the head, and it’s constantly grown since with everything invested back into the park.

“To see what’s on offer now just makes us really proud, and we want to keep going to make it even better in the years ahead.”

The park is open 10am to 5pm throughout the school holidays, and 5.30pm at weekends weather permitting.

For full details including admission prices, visit matlockfarmpark.co.uk.

