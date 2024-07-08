In pictures: carnival brings a riot of fun and colour to Peak District town

The parade on Saturday, July 6, is the centrepiece in a fortnight of events, including sports fixtures, dancing, races involving puddings, wheelbarrows and ducks, the blessing of well dressings and plenty of other fun in traditions which have been stitching the town’s social fabric together since at least 1925.

Residents, workplaces and groups from across the town turned out with show-stopping floats and performances along the parade route, presided over by the newly crowned carnival royalty.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: “We would like to thank all the community that come together each year to help organise, run and marshal all the events, along with all those that spend hours crafting works of creative wonderment.

“Whether it be well dressings, costumes, rafts or floats for the carnival, you truly make it a week to remember.

“Thanks also to all the people that come along and cheer on the contenders and participants of the events, it creates such a wonderful atmosphere of community celebration.”

1 . Bakewell Carnival Down on the farm with the Infant School.Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Bakewell Carnival The Billerettes leading the way.Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Bakewell Carnival The aerial display squadron kept their feet on the ground.Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales